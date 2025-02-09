Launches
Prototype
Build your next project in a single prompt
Prototype is a quick-start dockerized template for setting up a Django project with OpenAI integration in seconds. Prototype allows you to create complex projects in a single prompt. Prototype is free and opensource – clone it and use with ease.
Prototyping
SaaS
Developer Tools
About this launch
Prototype by
was hunted by
Sergei Vorniches
in
Prototyping
SaaS
Developer Tools
. Made by
Sergei Vorniches
. Featured on February 12th, 2025.
Prototype
is not rated yet. This is Prototype's first launch.