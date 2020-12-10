ProtoPie for Figma
Hey everyone! The team at ProtoPie and I are beyond excited that today we can finally introduce ProtoPie for Figma—a far better Figma import experience for ProtoPie. Many designers already rely on a Figma + ProtoPie workflow on a daily basis—designing, prototyping, iterating, and anything in between. 🙈 Pain points As this workflow became essential for many rapidly, we received tons of feedback on what was troubling for designers. - It was cumbersome for designers to go back-and-forth between Figma and ProtoPie as the old import process was tedious and time-consuming. - Layers imported as bitmaps... 😓 - You had to import per top-level frame. Quickly we realized that we needed to provide a better workflow in which designers can merely focus on what they need ProtoPie for: adding powerful, conditional interactions to their Figma designs and make realistic prototypes. 💡 Solution We decided to build a new import experience, entirely from scratch: ProtoPie plugin for Figma. Now, you have lightning speed and flexibility at your fingertips. Import your designs from Figma into ProtoPie, all done locally—without any latency. Say hello to a boost in productivity! - Import one or multiple frames and objects. - Import top-level frames as scenes. - Import what you selected. - Import vector layers as SVG. - Import text layers as SVG that can be converted to text layers. - Import constraints as constraints. 🚀 Figma + ProtoPie = 🔥 Be more productive and spend more time on prototyping, involving: - Conditional interactions (for example, If this, then this happens). - Dynamic interactions with formulas and variables. - Multi-finger gestures. - Text input. - Camera access. - Voice prototyping - ...and much more. We'd love to hear your thoughts and get your feedback! Happy prototyping :)
