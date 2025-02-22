Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Protoclone
Protoclone
The world's first bipedal, muscuskeletal android
Visit
Upvote 56
Meet Protoclone: a faceless, anatomically precise android companion made for individuals and businesses alike. With 200+ degrees of freedom, 1,000+ Myofibers, and 500 sensors, it’s designed for seamless, human-like movement and interaction.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Robots
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Tech
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
ImageKit - Image and Video API
Ad
On-the-fly resizing, overlays, automatic optimization & CDN
About this launch
Protoclone
The world's first bipedal, muscuskeletal android
Follow
56
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Protoclone by
Protoclone
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Robots
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Featured on March 2nd, 2025.
Protoclone
is not rated yet. This is Protoclone's first launch.