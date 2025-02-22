Subscribe
Protoclone

Protoclone

The world's first bipedal, muscuskeletal android
Meet Protoclone: a faceless, anatomically precise android companion made for individuals and businesses alike. With 200+ degrees of freedom, 1,000+ Myofibers, and 500 sensors, it’s designed for seamless, human-like movement and interaction.
Launch tags:
RobotsArtificial IntelligenceTech

Meet the team

About this launch
