Prosper 2.0

We spend on average, about 90,000 hours at work. We built Prosper to help you feel better at work. The app matches you to a career coach who will guide your career moves and help you navigate the modern workplace.
What can be done to eliminate work stress? | BurnoutThe non-stop demands of modern jobs can be a recipe for burnout. But there are ways to prevent it. Andrew Chang is joined by three people who have put some serious thought into the subject.
Krystyn HarrisonMaker@krystynharrison · Founder & CEO at Prosper
Hey Hunters! I’m Krystyn, Founder and CEO of Prosper. We spend on average, about 90,000 hours at work. This lead us to ask the question, why not spend it doing work that fulfills and excites you? We built Prosper to help you feel better at work. The app matches you to a career coach who will guide your career moves and help you navigate the modern workplace - whether you’re discovering your purpose, looking for a new job, developing leadership capacity, or building a business. Our mission is to help empower and enrich the lives of the modern workforce. We do that by creating a place for people to go to navigate the new world of work - starting with access to one-to-one virtual career coaching. Members can book a 30-minute virtual coaching session with a coach of their choice - on-demand. Prosper members are recent grads, freelancers, new managers, entrepreneurs or even new mothers returning to work. And our members have found coaching very effective - 93% of Prosper members reported feeling more confident and prepared to achieve their career goals. We are launching Prosper v2.0, after two years of testing, learning, re-building to get here, and we are so excited to be sharing it with the Product Hunt community today! Would love to hear any of your comments or feedback! -------- Offer Details: We are currently offering a complimentary 15 minute coaching session for you to meet your coach and move closer to your career goals. -------- Looking to scale career coaching at your company? Prosper is a digital coaching service that is built for the modern workforce. If you are looking to scale a coaching program at your company, please get in touch at sales@helloprosper.com
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
What's new in this update?
Krystyn HarrisonMaker@krystynharrison · Founder & CEO at Prosper
@aaronoleary thanks for getting in touch! Prosper v1.0 was focused on interview coaching - helping people through one of the most painful experiences! We listened to our early members who were looking for help with more moments of their career - from discovering their purpose to getting advice on how to start a side-hustle. Our new platform helps you connect to a coach who can help you achieve your career goals, faster. Our certified coaches are trained to support career growth for any professional goal - beyond the interview. We also have updated our pricing to make coaching even more accessible. All coaching sessions can be purchased on demand for $45 USD per session. We are currently offering a 15-minute coaching session, FREE to help more people learn more about the benefits of coaching and help them find the right coach for them. Hope this helps! We would love your feedback - you can download the app here www.helloprosper.com Any other questions, we're here.
Christine Periera@christineperie2
Sounds great!
