Promptspot
Open-source 'unit testing' stack for your prompts and data
Promptspot is an open-source (Apache License 2.0) project that helps automate testing of large language model (LLM) prompts against an array of input data, automating the process of "teaching the bot to fish".
Launched in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
by
Promptspot
Haggle
Promptspot
Open-source "unit testing" stack for your prompts and data
Promptspot by
Promptspot
was hunted by
JF
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
JF
. Featured on June 30th, 2023.
Promptspot
is not rated yet. This is Promptspot's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#268
