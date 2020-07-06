Discussion
Sreeram Venkitesh
Maker
Hi ProductHunt! I made Prompts to help all the writers out there to get creative and find new ideas. Prompts works by collecting posts from the r/WritingPrompts subreddit so that you complete the rest of the story. Prompts has a minimalistic UI and makes you wanna write more with its sleek editor. It has several options to add a timer and export your stories as well. Any feedback will be appreciated!
