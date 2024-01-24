Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Promptly
See Promptly’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Promptly AI
Promptly AI
No-code platform for Generative AI Apps and Workflows
Visit
Upvote 52
30% OFF for 1 Year
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Promptly, a no-code Generative AI platform, enables advanced app and workflow creation. Choose from popular LLMs, add data in any format, and use AI Agents for tasks from data retrieval to online form completion.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
by
Promptly
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Promptly
No-Code Platform for Generative AI Apps & Chatbots
7
reviews
556
followers
Follow for updates
Promptly AI by
Promptly
was hunted by
Vignesh Aigal
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
. Made by
Vignesh Aigal
,
Priyank Chodisetti
and
Ajay Kumar Chintala
. Featured on February 1st, 2024.
Promptly
is rated
5/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on April 26th, 2023.
Upvotes
52
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report