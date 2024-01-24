Products
Promptly AI

No-code platform for Generative AI Apps and Workflows

Promptly, a no-code Generative AI platform, enables advanced app and workflow creation. Choose from popular LLMs, add data in any format, and use AI Agents for tasks from data retrieval to online form completion.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
 by
Promptly
About this launch
Promptly
PromptlyNo-Code Platform for Generative AI Apps & Chatbots
Promptly AI by
Promptly
was hunted by
Vignesh Aigal
in SaaS, Artificial Intelligence, No-Code. Made by
Vignesh Aigal
,
Priyank Chodisetti
and
Ajay Kumar Chintala
. Featured on February 1st, 2024.
Promptly
is rated 5/5 by 7 users. It first launched on April 26th, 2023.
