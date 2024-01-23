Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Autoblocks
See Autoblocks’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Prompt SDK by Autoblocks
Prompt SDK by Autoblocks
Manage prompts collaboratively, without breaking your code.
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The Autoblocks Prompt SDK allows product teams to collaborate on prompts in the Autoblocks platform while still maintaining an excellent developer experience with type safety, autocomplete, and backwards-incompatibility protection.
Launched in
Developer Tools
SDK
by
Autoblocks
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Autoblocks
The GenAI product testing & improvement platform
0
reviews
275
followers
Follow for updates
Prompt SDK by Autoblocks by
Autoblocks
was hunted by
Haroon Choudery
in
Developer Tools
,
SDK
. Made by
Haroon Choudery
,
Nicole White
,
Adam Nolte
and
Hamza Choudery
. Featured on January 24th, 2024.
Autoblocks
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 15th, 2023.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report