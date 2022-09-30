Products
Promoty
Ranked #9 for today
Promoty
All-in-one influencer relationship management platform
Manage all your influencers, collaborations, chats, and branded content in one place.
If you need more creators, you can filter our global influencer database – or add your social media accounts and we’ll find your superfans 💜
Launched in
Marketing
,
Influencer marketing
,
Social media marketing
by
Promoty – influencer CRM
About this launch
Promoty – influencer CRM
All-in-one influencer relationship management platform
Promoty by
Promoty – influencer CRM
was hunted by
Marelle Ellen
in
Marketing
,
Influencer marketing
,
Social media marketing
. Made by
Marelle Ellen
,
Aleks Koha
and
Leonardo Romanello
. Featured on September 30th, 2022.
Promoty – influencer CRM
is not rated yet. This is Promoty – influencer CRM's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
5
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#194
