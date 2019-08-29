Log InSign up
ProGuides

Learn to play games from the pros 🕹

ProGuides is an education platform dedicated to teaching people how to play games like the pros. Users are matched up with the Pros to study and learn their techniques, all while the Pros can get paid.
Launching from beta, ProGuides is making money ensuring that gamers never play aloneWhen ProGuides pulled the covers off of its service earlier this year, the young Los Angeles-based startup intended to give gamers a way to train with professional and semi-pro esports players from around the world. But as users signed on to the service, it became clear that they weren't look...
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
i would have loved this when I was playing WoW
