Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
ProGuides
ProGuides
Learn to play games from the pros 🕹
Education
Games
ProGuides is an education platform dedicated to teaching people how to play games like the pros. Users are matched up with the Pros to study and learn their techniques, all while the Pros can get paid.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Launching from beta, ProGuides is making money ensuring that gamers never play alone
When ProGuides pulled the covers off of its service earlier this year, the young Los Angeles-based startup intended to give gamers a way to train with professional and semi-pro esports players from around the world. But as users signed on to the service, it became clear that they weren't look...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
i would have loved this when I was playing WoW
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Send