discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Prashish Rajbhandari
I've been following Programiz for a long time, and it is great to finally see them launch here in Product Hunt. Their platform is probably one of the best learning resources for developers, especially those who are staring out and/or who need to frequently look up resources and examples. Their mobile app is simple, easy to use and packed with a powerful compiler (interpreter) that runs the codes directly from the articles. I love the fact that they share their journey in their blog too: https://www.programiz.com/blog/o... Great work, Programiz team!
Share
Upvote (2)
@prashishh Thank you for the kind words. The comment about the blog was specially heartwarming for the team since it's a silent product that we probably wouldn't launch on Product Hunt but that took as much effort as any of our other products to build.
Initially, I went to hunt the new version of programiz assuming Product Hunt already has this listed. But, It was never hunted before in PH. I don't know how PH missed this cool product. I have been using programiz for a very long time, from when it has not so good UI. 😂 Recently, when I checked, it has revamped everything with super cool Interface and feature.
@knilkantha Thanks for hunting us! We've surely had humble beginnings but we've recently ramped up our efforts to make the site not just more functional but also pleasing to look at.
Share
Upvote (1)
@punit_jajodia1 I really love the new UI; simple and beautiful. And, courses are awesome from the beginning. Thank you programiz team for the great product.