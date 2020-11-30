discussion
Khoa Nguyen
Maker
Researcher at ProfitableInsider.com
Hello Product Hunters, Thanks for checking out the profitable writing tools database. I do market research on profitable writing tools. These apps are hand-picked. After collecting 63+ apps, I summary into an insight report. Report summary - Why should you create another writing tool? - Types of writing - Business Model - The distraction-free mode in a distracted world - Creative business models - Building a writing habit app - Niching down - Ideas you can work on Benefits ✅ Lifetime access ✅ Search, Sort, and Filter ⚡️ ✅ Full database of 63+ profitable writing tools ✅ Automatic weekly updates Thank you!
wow i juat lovw this memo on top of it all, this is literally what i do for my self, how can i get a similar job?