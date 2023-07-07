Products
Home
→
Product
→
ProfileShare
Securely share any account without sharing your password.
Have you ever wanted to share your account with someone but it was too troublesome? ProfileShare solves this problem. It allows you to securely share your client-side encrypted account while having full control over your account.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Virtual Assistants
ProfileShare
About this launch
ProfileShare by
ProfileShare
was hunted by
Dmitry Dolgopolov
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Virtual Assistants
. Made by
Dmitry Dolgopolov
. Featured on July 8th, 2023.
ProfileShare
is not rated yet. This is ProfileShare's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
