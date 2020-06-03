Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Farbod Saraf
Hunter
Ground control to Major Tom, commencing countdown… Engines on! 🚀 Hey Product People! I want to let you know about a cool new tool created by my friends at Product School... 👨🚀 Polish up your telescopes and dust off your space suits, it’s time to take a journey into a new world: The Productverse! Here, you can journey through a whole universe 🌌 of the best Product Management tools in existence. Looking to sharpen up your UX skills? Stop by the planet of User Feedback 🌎 to see just what new tools you can find… … or maybe you want to engage with your subscribers in a new way, so you’ll swing by the constellation or Push Notifications and Email Marketing and discover some exciting new software to lift your game. 👽 Whatever your mood, whatever your goals, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for in the Productverse. This is Product, Jim, but not as we know it! I’ll see you on the forward deck, Farbod
Add a search text box or filters (for Grouping eg. APIs and App name eg. Twilio - as a user it will help answer 'what are my alternatives if I was evaluating Walkme as a potential tool.'
@richi_baidwan we have it on the radar, wanted to grow the Productverse a bit more so the search box would be really helpful. Thank you for the feedback!
Cool visualisation ! The pinch to zoom on mobile is a bit buggy on side.
hey thank you @simoelalj! true that, we still need to work on the mobile version, thanks for feedback!
@sandochee Glad you liked it!! Message me and we'll review your tool suggestions :-)
Great to have a holistic place to find all the cool PM tools! It could be better with a bit more organized categorization and pros/cons comparison between the tools.