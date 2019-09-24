Discussion
Dear Hunters! very long time I didn't launched something new, so I'm very happy to share this new product of mine with you all! --> The problem: As a user of different saas products myself I cannot helped to notice that all the "user engagement" tools and infos (product updates, product roadmap, bugs tracking system, webchat box, demo/appointment box) are often scattered around and almost never in-app. --> The solution: So I thought to make an in-app widget to integrates all this stuff in a single simple place: ProductHero was born! From within the widget it is basically possible to: - publish in-app product Updates and News - share product Roadmap, collect Upvotes and Comments, new feature Requests and Feedback from (registered) users - collect and track down Bugs and Errors - publish Tips&Tricks/Tutorial about the product itself - integrate existing Webchat tools (actually supported Drift, Intercome and Crisp) and Calendly It's actually available as in-app Widget or public standalone page. It comes with a Bootstrap-like UI with both light and dark themes. It supports markdown, emojis and images/video upload. Thoughts?
