discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mathew Cropper
MakerSenior Product Manager, Intercom
Hey fellow Product Hunters! I’ve been reflecting recently on how few toys there are out there for Product Managers. Sure, there are loads of tools, books, blogs, videos etc for us, but it’s all so serious. So, I made us a toy. Something silly. Something just for the sake of it. Product Stickers are an iMessage sticker pack filled with things Product Managers say repeatedly (or so I'm told). Use them in iMessage to add a little colour to the conversation. Need to let people know you're in need of coffee, or maybe say you're not sure about something? There are a few options for each. Perhaps most importantly, there are loads of ways to say thanks or show appreciation 🙏 There’s a bunch of our favourite catchphrases as well; “think big”, “start small”, “learn fast”, “why?”, “what’s the impact?”, “ship it”, “up and to the right!”, to name a few. Been dragged into a conversation about 2020? The “gestures wildly” sticker is for you. I hope you have fun with Product Stickers, folks! 💬 If you have feedback or suggestions for stickers you’d like to see added, head over to the landing page — mathewcropper.co.uk/apps/product-stickers#think-big — and fire open the messenger to let me know.
Share