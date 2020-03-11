Product Planet 2.0

Discussion
Dhruv Bhatia
Maker
Hi everyone 👋, I'm the founder of Product Planet, an up-skilling platform for Software Developers, UX Designers, Data Scientists, and Product Managers. Following our last launch (thank you so much for the positive response 🙏) we decided to take a step further in helping college grads and employees early on in their careers achieve their career goals. It's very crucial to up your learning game regularly nowadays, and with so many courses and platforms, it's hard to keep track! Thus, we made it super easy for you to find relevant courses and certification programs in your field. You can now choose from 200+ curated courses in Web Development, UX Design, Data Science, and Product Management from top platforms like Udemy, Udacity, Coursera, and EdX (in addition to our own courses) on Product Planet which will make it easier to discover tech courses and create your own customized learning path. We will be adding more courses soon and plan to have 1000+ curated courses on the platform in the next few months, along with other features relevant for tech careers! Keep learning and getting ahead in your career 🏃♂️
