Please welcome the product that will help you determine whether your product is good enough to drive sustainable, scalable customer growth. PMFsurvey.com (Product / Market fit survey by Sean Ellis) developed in collaboration with GoPractice, is a survey tool designed to give you an objective metric of how close are you to Product / Market fit, that removes emotion from the scaling decision while also giving the important qualitative information about your product. If you want to learn more about how PMFsurvey.com can help you improve your product and reach product/market fit, take a look at this article from the CEO of Superhuman Rahul Vohra, where he describes an algorithm that his team used to drive product decisions at Superhuman on the way to product/market fit and $260M valuation. PMFsurvey: - Works in 6 languages: The language of the survey is automatically selected based on the user’s language. - Allows you to track the metrics’ changes between different versions of your product in dynamics. - Provides you with advanced filters and tools to analyze the results of your survey. PMFsurvey was built by Sean Ellis (an entrepreneur, angel investor, and startup advisor) and GoPractice (the creators of Simulator by GoPractice! – a unique online interactive educational product that will help you learn how to use data to build and grow products.) Go and try PMFsurvey yourself! It’s free and easy to use.
