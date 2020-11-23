Product Market Fit eBook

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Nico Cerdeira
MakerRunning Failory
Hey Product Hunt! My name is Nico and I run Failory, a content site for startup founders. I'm super excited to be launching my #1 project in PH as well as Failory's #1 digital product. -- What is the PMF eBook? We recently carried out a research around startup mistakes and causes of failures and we found out that 34% of startups fail due to lack of product-market fit. That's when we decided to dive deep into product-market fit and analyze the PMF journeys of seven really successful startups, including Slack, Intercom, and Airbnb. This eBook is the result of that research, which included consuming +100 PMF resources. -- What will you learn in the eBook? 1) What's PMF and how does it look like. 2) The different approaches towards measuring and working your PMF. 3) Actionable strategies employed by startups that have already achieved PMF. 34% of startups fail because they don't get these three points right ;) -- 🎁 Only today, use the code "24hours" to get a 33% discount. I'm really looking forward to reading your feedback and/or any questions you may have. You can also reach me at nico@failory.com or on Twitter at @nicocerdeira.
Share