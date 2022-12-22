Products
This is the latest launch from eesel
See eesel’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Product Management Home
Ranked #13 for today
Product Management Home
Links and summaries for the best 150+ product resources
Visit
Upvote 17
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
150 of the best product resources (articles, tweets, podcasts, communities, tools) organised and summarised 🔥 Hand-picked by Product Managers for Product Managers ❤️
Launched in
Productivity
,
Design resources
,
Career
by
eesel
About this launch
eesel
All your work in one place
52
reviews
45
followers
Follow for updates
Product Management Home by
eesel
was hunted by
Julien Zmiro
in
Productivity
,
Design resources
,
Career
. Made by
Julien Zmiro
,
amogh
and
Kevin ANTOINE
. Featured on December 22nd, 2022.
eesel
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 52 users. It first launched on April 14th, 2020.
Upvotes
17
Comments
6
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#126
Report