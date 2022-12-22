Products
This is the latest launch from eesel
See eesel’s 3 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Product Management Home
Ranked #13 for today

Product Management Home

Links and summaries for the best 150+ product resources

Free
150 of the best product resources (articles, tweets, podcasts, communities, tools) organised and summarised 🔥 Hand-picked by Product Managers for Product Managers ❤️
Launched in Productivity, Design resources, Career by
eesel
About this launch
eesel
eeselAll your work in one place
52reviews
45
followers
Product Management Home by
eesel
was hunted by
Julien Zmiro
in Productivity, Design resources, Career. Made by
Julien Zmiro
,
amogh
and
Kevin ANTOINE
. Featured on December 22nd, 2022.
eesel
is rated 4.9/5 by 52 users. It first launched on April 14th, 2020.
Upvotes
17
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#126