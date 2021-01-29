Product Management for Engineers
A curated list of blog posts to learn product management
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Sooraj Chandran
Maker
Exploring what is next
Hey fellow makers, Last year the company I co-founded, Carrom was acquired by Oyster. I joined to build the remote HR platform. It was my first time in a product role. Although I have been creating products for a good part of my life, I felt I lacked a lot of basic product management wisdom. Over the past few months, I’ve been learning about the missing pieces with guidance from a few great mentors. I have curated a list of blog posts, books, and videos I’ve consumed along the way. This is not an exhaustive list of things you have to learn. But this can help you get started. It might also work for non-engineers. But I might have taken some things for granted that I already know. Hence the title Product Management for Engineers.
Share
This is a great idea! Most of the time we see so many lists of tools and tools and tools... at the end these lists are quite exhausting! But this one is a promess of great content! Congrats! Will read it carefully!
@piemgchaps1 Thanks! Glad it would be helpful :)
Will be useful for a lot of folks starting out 👌🏾
@bobbyisac Thanks Bobby!