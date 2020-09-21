Product-Led Growth by TheVentureCity

discussion
Laura Gonzalez Estefani
Hi Product Hunters, I'm Laura González-Estéfani, CEO at TheVentureCity. TheVentureCity is a new venture and growth acceleration model that helps diverse founders achieve global impact. Our Product-Led Growth program outlines how products can become primary drivers of growth. We believe more than ever that startups should build repeatable playbooks to acquire, retain & grow customers – connect with us at laura@theventure.city to hear how. We have prepared a very focused program on the tactics behind the right growth playbook for startups. Always taking into account stage and the company's growth moment in the cycle. The team is passionate about building from scratch and implementing ''The continuous going to the basics" exercise :-)
Really useful resource for founders!
100% remote, 100% free, 5 great days with 10 different sessions with a Dream Team that has the experience of making it in companies like eBay, Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, Pinterest.
Great resource!
A super useful guide for founders
