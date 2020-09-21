  1. Home
Product-Led Growth by TheVentureCity

Playbook for driving product growth

Learn how your product can be the main driver of growth and why this approach has been used by successful startups like Slack, Dropbox, Zoom and many others.
Laura Gonzalez Estefani
🎈
Hi Product Hunters, I'm Laura González-Estéfani, CEO at TheVentureCity. TheVentureCity is a new venture and growth acceleration model that helps diverse founders achieve global impact. Our Product-Led Growth program outlines how products can become primary drivers of growth. We believe more than ever that startups should build repeatable playbooks to acquire, retain & grow customers – connect with us at laura@theventure.city to hear how. We have prepared a very focused program on the tactics behind the right growth playbook for startups. Always taking into account stage and the company's growth moment in the cycle. The team is passionate about building from scratch and implementing ''The continuous going to the basics" exercise :-)
Conrad Egusa
CEO, Publicize
Really useful resource for founders!
Ricardo Martins Sangion
100% remote, 100% free, 5 great days with 10 different sessions with a Dream Team that has the experience of making it in companies like eBay, Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, Pinterest.
Criz Guerra
Great resource!
Peter Andringa
A super useful guide for founders
