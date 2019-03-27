Product Hunt Tab
A virtual co-working space in your browser's new tab
#1 Product of the DayToday
Product Hunt Tab is a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox (Safari coming soon!) to help you stay more productive.
Open a new tab to discover the day's most popular products and join fellow makers from around the world in a virtual co-working space.
Reviews
- Pros:
It seems like a collaborative platform nowCons:
I don't want to see/know about makers, i just want to see the products for each day.
Plsss give me back old PH extension where I can see the products of the day.Ragupathi S has used this product for one day.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ryan HooverMakerPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
So excited to share this with you all. Late last year me and the Product Hunt team met in LA to reflect on the year and plan 2019's roadmap. Our team is globally distributed across 10 countries so we've seen the pros and cons of remote working. At the offsite we had the idea to build a "virtual co-working space" to help solve for some of the challenges remote workers, freelancers, and solo makers face (I wrote about many of those challenges here). Here's a whiteboard sketch of our notes: Fast forward to today, we're introducing Product Hunt Tab, a browser extension that asks “What are you working on?” Enter your current goal or to-do to enter “focus mode” alongside other makers around the world. Our goal is to help connect makers and encourage them to help each other. We'd love your feedback and have a looooong list of ideas we're exploring for v2, including a community-curated music playlists, private spaces, co-working buddies, and a bunch more. Feel free to share your ideas in the comments here. 😊
Upvote (15)Share·
tom meagher@tomfme
@rrhoover smart idea repurposing the old chrome extension to piggy back on it's distribution (45,535 users!).
Upvote (1)Share·
Sooraj 🌏@iamsooraj · Building AsyncMatic for remote teams
Looking forward to a day where Product Hunt becomes a sane social media for Makers.
Upvote (4)Share·
Irina Klyuev@ideasrex · Exploring the Universe and making art
Great idea, next stage of our internet is all about togetherness, glad that product hunt is listening to the echo of this need
Upvote (3)Share·
samuel ladapo@samuel_ladapo · Web Developer
I've been using the Product Hunt Tab for a while now and I can say this new version is much more better than the old one.
Upvote (3)Share·
samuel ladapo@samuel_ladapo · Web Developer
Instead of the product links taking me to product hunt's website, I would have prefered it to be a modal, so I don't get to leave the tab to get me distracted.
Upvote Share·
Ryan HooverMakerPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
@samuel_ladapo good feedback 🙏🏼
Upvote Share·
Anthony Da Mota@akdm_ · I upvote things that matter.
And of course it works nicely with the Brave browser :)
Upvote (2)Share·