Hey Makers. 👋 Aaron from Product Hunt here. We are delighted to be teaming up with Superpeer for something new and exciting. Announcing Product Hunt Mentors Network 🎉 Product Hunt Mentors allows you to book 1 to 1 meetings with industry experts on a range of topics including product building, social media, PR, design, engineering and more. How it works: You can read more about each mentor in their short bios, then click “Book a Call” to select a time that suits you from their online calendars. Each mentor sets their own fee in accordance with their experiences. (Full disclaimer: Product Hunt takes a percentage). We are also excited to announce that you too can become a mentor by filling out the form here We would love to hear what you think 🧠 We want to give a special thanks to our founding mentors @pablostanley @lolitataub @carolinesyrup @rrhoover @mubashariqbal @chrismessina @mattnavarra @hnshah @jmitch @prsarahevans
@pablostanley @lolitataub @carolinesyrup @rrhoover @mubashariqbal @chrismessina @hnshah @jmitch @prsarahevans @aaronoleary 🎉 Congrats on the launch! Looking forward to helping lots of people through PH Mentorships :)
Awesome! Looks like a great resource! Nice work, everyone!
Good to see more people working on increasing the amount of mentorship in the world 😉
