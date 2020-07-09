  1. Home
Product Hunt Mentors Network

Book 1 to 1 meetings with industry experts

Product Hunt Mentors Network in partnership with Superpeer, allows you to book 1 to 1 meetings with industry experts on a range of topics including product building, social media, PR, design, engineering and more. More mentors will be added soon. Stay tuned!
Superpeer Brand NetworksWe are proud to announce a new feature we've spent the last three months developing and are launching in partnership with Product Hunt. Now you can reach your favorite Product Hunt Mentor, as easily as 2 clicks. You don't need an introduction to connect with them!
Aaron O'Leary
Maker
Hey Makers. 👋 Aaron from Product Hunt here. We are delighted to be teaming up with Superpeer for something new and exciting. Announcing Product Hunt Mentors Network 🎉 Product Hunt Mentors allows you to book 1 to 1 meetings with industry experts on a range of topics including product building, social media, PR, design, engineering and more. How it works: You can read more about each mentor in their short bios, then click “Book a Call” to select a time that suits you from their online calendars. Each mentor sets their own fee in accordance with their experiences. (Full disclaimer: Product Hunt takes a percentage). We are also excited to announce that you too can become a mentor by filling out the form here We would love to hear what you think 🧠 We want to give a special thanks to our founding mentors @pablostanley @lolitataub @carolinesyrup @rrhoover @mubashariqbal @chrismessina @mattnavarra @hnshah @jmitch @prsarahevans
Matt Navarra
@pablostanley @lolitataub @carolinesyrup @rrhoover @mubashariqbal @chrismessina @hnshah @jmitch @prsarahevans @aaronoleary 🎉 Congrats on the launch! Looking forward to helping lots of people through PH Mentorships :)
Alex Papageorge
Pro
Awesome! Looks like a great resource! Nice work, everyone!
Martin Permin
Good to see more people working on increasing the amount of mentorship in the world 😉
