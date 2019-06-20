Ask
Product Hunt Game
Product Hunt Game
Try to predict how successful a product will be
Funny
APIs
+ 2
Do you think you can predict how successfull a product will be?
Try to guess the number of upvotes of random Product Hunt products.
You can also hunt for random products.
9 minutes ago
Discussion
Jan Zikán
Maker
The Product Hunt Game was created for the Makers Festival "API Edition". I will be happy, if you try it out and vote for it if you find it interesting.
https://www.producthunt.com/make...
2 hours ago
