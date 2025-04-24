Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Product Hunt Dark Screen
Product Hunt Dark Screen
Give PH dark made and give more life to your eyes
Visit
Upvote 70
This is Dark screen chrome extension. Just Toggle and you will see a dark screen. Say by bye to light screen and give more life to your eyes.
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
•
Productivity
•
GitHub
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Product Hunt Dark Screen
Give more life to your eyes
Follow
70
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Product Hunt Dark Screen by
Product Hunt Dark Screen
was hunted by
Aryan Sharma
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
GitHub
. Made by
Aryan Sharma
and
Aryan Sharma
. Featured on April 26th, 2025.
Product Hunt Dark Screen
is not rated yet. This is Product Hunt Dark Screen's first launch.