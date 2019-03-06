Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Product Hunt CLI

Product Hunt CLI

Access the top products on PH right from your terminal

#5 Product of the DayToday
Product Hunt CLI is a command line tool that allows you to access trending products, latest products, upcoming products, jobs, remote jobs etc from Product Hunt website. It even allows you to search for products right from your terminal.

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Sunil Kumar
Sunil Kumar
Makers
Sunil Kumar
Sunil Kumar
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ryan Hoover
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Great way to look like you're "working" in open office spaces 😅
Upvote (2)·
Sunil Kumar
Sunil KumarMaker@sunilc_ · Software Engineer, Plivo
@rrhoover Haha yes!
Upvote ·