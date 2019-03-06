Product Hunt CLI
Access the top products on PH right from your terminal
#5 Product of the DayToday
Product Hunt CLI is a command line tool that allows you to access trending products, latest products, upcoming products, jobs, remote jobs etc from Product Hunt website. It even allows you to search for products right from your terminal.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Great way to look like you're "working" in open office spaces 😅
Sunil KumarMaker@sunilc_ · Software Engineer, Plivo
@rrhoover Haha yes!
