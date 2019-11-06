Discussion
Hey everyone 🍻 Product Club is a daily newsletter of the top 10 new products to help you start & grow your business. Hundreds of products launch everyday on sites like Product Hunt, Hackers News, Indie Hackers, and BetaList. It's tough to sort through them for useful business tools so we do it for you for free We source new products from all these sites, then rank them based on: 🌟 Engagement metrics like upvotes/comments/reviews 📈 Business metrics like free/paid, stage of product, kind of team, product version, etc. 🎁 Misc factors like level of support offered and design/usability The goal of our ranking algo is to help makers find useful new tools to help them grow their own products, and help those building them––especially small indie teams––get more exposure and not get lost under the countless Google/Apple/consumer launches that crowd out sites like Product Hunt Every email we also share 1 exclusive deal for our favorite business tools 🎁 Product Club is completely free for everyone! Subscribing takes seconds and when you do you’ll also get yesterday's email immediately 👍 I’d love to hear your ideas for Product Club––I'll be around here all day to field feedback! –– Matt, Aaron, & Andrew
