Carlos Gonzalez de Villaumbrosia
Maker
Hiring
Thanks so much for hunting us @hnshah! It was an absolute pleasure to have you on the show. Today, I’m very excited to announce the Product CEOs interview series 🎙🤩 As a kid, I always struggled with finding role models and mentors. I was almost never inspired by my teachers at school and that made me question a lot of things about the traditional education system. At the same time, I’ve always been very curious about how to build digital products and leverage technology to make our lives better. My question was “how can I learn what I want from the best at it?” I went on this journey a loooong time ago, and it will never end (AKA lifelong learning!). I’m so grateful for the incredible mentors and technology leaders I’ve met along the way. So now it’s time for me to pay it forward and help other curious minds out there. Every Monday for the next 8 weeks, I will be releasing an interview with the CEO of a Silicon Valley company that I admire. These leaders were chosen not just for their exceptional skills and business success, but also for the culture and integrity of the companies they’re building ❤️. They are my kind of product people: ⭐️ Hiten Shah, CEO of Fyi - @hnshah ⭐️ Andrey Khusid, CEO of Miro - @Khusya ⭐️ Matin Movassate, CEO of Heap - @matinm ⭐️ Alfonso de la Nuez, CEO of UserZoom - @delanuez23 ⭐️ David Cancel, CEO of Drift - @dcancel ⭐️ Dave Fowler, CEO of Chartio - @__dave ⭐️ Rich Waldron, CEO of Tray.io - @richwaldron ⭐️ Mariano Suarez-Battan, CEO of Mural - @batmelon These are not typical cookie-cutter interviews designed to sell you something. In fact, the raw personal stories you’re about to hear will blow your mind. We went deep on things like: … How did they get started? … How do they learn and stay on top of their game? … What’s their day to day like? Do they follow any special routine? … What are some of the myths and misconceptions about building digital products? Now we can finally learn a little bit more about how to build successful products and companies from the people who have been there, done that. Subscribe for free and you’ll receive a new episode in your inbox or favorite podcast platform every Monday. I can’t wait to hear what you think!
