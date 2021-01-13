discussion
Anton Zorin
MakerPublic Roadmaps and Customer Feedback
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Last May we launched our prototype of ProdCamp on Hacker News and the same day without our knowledge we were hunted on Product Hunt. We saw high interest from the community but there was just a very basic product with almost no features. Since then we’ve been busy putting our ideas and the feedback that we’ve gathered during hours of user interviews into the next version. Now we’re thrilled to announce the launch of ProdCamp 1.0 What does ProdCamp offer: - Collect user feedback from channels like an email forward, public roadmap, your app - Share your roadmap and collect upvotes and customer feedback right there - Collect feedback from your app by embedding our widget - Integrate with Slack and get notified when somebody provides feedback - Integrate with Salesforce to get your customers’ account value - Prioritize what to build next based on $ amount, the number of upvotes, and effort, - Push features to Jira and pass the ball to your RnD team - Close the feedback loop and automatically notify customers about the updates We provide a 15-days free trial (no credit card needed) but for those of you who are starting out, we have a free plan, so you can start building your process the right way from the start. To celebrate the launch and to warm up these winter days we provide a lifetime deal for the Product Hunt community of 50% OFF if you make your first purchase until Feb, 28th. Your feedback is welcome and appreciated! Anton
