Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Procreate
See Procreate’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Procreate Dreams
Procreate Dreams
Tools for 2D animation, expressive video, and stories.
Visit
Upvote 2
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Procreate Dreams is an all-new animation app packed with powerful tools that anyone can use. Create engaging hand-drawn animations, motion graphics and enhance them with photos, videos and sound.
Launched in
Drawing
Graphics
Animation
by
Procreate
Weglot
Ad
The easiest way to translate a website
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Procreate
Instinctive and powerful illustration tool on the iPad
7
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Procreate Dreams by
Procreate
was hunted by
Michael Silber
in
Drawing
,
Graphics
,
Animation
. Featured on September 8th, 2023.
Procreate
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on June 11th, 2015.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#40
Week rank
#240
Report