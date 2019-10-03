Probely 2.0

Discussion
Hi @brandon_kindred, Thank you for your positive feedback. You can check our pricing page here: https://probely.com/pricing/
Hi there! It’s been a while :).. Over the last months we have been doing one thing and one thing only. ☝️ Listening to YOU. 👨 Listening to your issues, building your product request and receiving your positives reviews. Here's a run-down of our two new features that are going to impact you the most: ✅ Lifetime Unlimited Free Plan Now you can scan your website/web app for free and see if you are doing a good job securing it. It’s 100% free, and you can scan as many times as you wish. Register now! ✅Integrate security into your workflow You can integrate our security scanner into your DevOps pipeline. We integrate with tools such as Jira, Circle CI, Heroku, Slack, and Jenkins. Curious to see how your application scores? Go ahead, and start a scan. Any feedback or questions are welcome! Tiago Mendo CTO and Co-founder
This looks really cool. I've been looking for a good service for security testing and I'm probably going to sign up and give it a try but the one thing that is making me second guess if I should is that there is no pricing page that I can see. 14 day trial is great and I appreciate the no credit card requirement, but if I'm going to integrate this into my workflow I prefer to know what the ultimate cost will be once the trial ends. Without the pricing page I'm left wondering if I'm going to experience sticker shock when the trial ends.
