Proactio teaches kids how time works, so they can make the most of it.
You simply input your daily routine, and set the finish time. Proactio builds a visual timer, & shows the passage of time. Dynamic blocks of "free time" grow when kids complete tasks early
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for trying out Proactio, if there's anything you feel is missing I'd love to hear about it.
I've also found myself using it for my own work, not just with the kids, so I'd be really curious to hear any other ways it can be used."