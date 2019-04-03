Private Party is a browser extension that encrypts your posts so Tech Giants can't spy, censor, profit, or prey on you.
Only people at the Private Party can see posts.
Secret Agent mode will let you send 1-1 encrypted messages (not all partiers) coming soon.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Mark NadalMaker@marknadal
Mark NadalMaker@marknadal

Yes, it even works on Product Hunt. ;) Can anybody figure out what I said? (note: at this time, manual installation of the extension is required, see instructions on the site.)
Hunter OwensHunter@owens · Product at TVF
I got a glimpse of Private Party last month and it blew me away. Sure, 1:1 message encryption has existed for a while, but it has always been limited to intra-platform communications. This is a complete game changer in terms of being able to encrypt messages & posts across any social media platform with barely any hassle.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
How does. this actually work? When I hit download I just get a download of the actual website, do I need to pack and upload something?....
Mark NadalMaker@marknadal
@aaronoleary the install instructions should show on the site. The website is bundled with the extension. After downloading & unzipping, open up "chrome://extensions" in your URL bar, turn on "Developer Mode" (upper right), then click "load unpacked" and select the downloaded UNZIPPED folder. :) Then you'll be IN the underground party. :D :D :D Code is audited, and you can check it yourself on the github linked ( https://github.com/eraeco/party.lol )
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
@marknadal Ahhh hard refresh and the showed up on hover
Mark NadalMaker@marknadal
@aaronoleary yeah, I wish I could make install easier, but Google is ...
