Home
Product
Private Detector by Bumble
Ranked #16 for today
Visit
Free
Private Detector™ works by automatically blurring a potential nude image shared within a chat on Bumble. You’ll be notified, and it’s up to you to decide whether to view or block the image. You can also easily report it to Bumble.
Launched in
API
,
Open Source
,
Dating
+1 by
Private Detector by Bumble
About this launch
Private Detector by Bumble by
Private Detector by Bumble
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
API
,
Open Source
,
Dating
. Featured on October 25th, 2022.
Private Detector by Bumble
is not rated yet. This is Private Detector by Bumble's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#53
