Home
→
Product
→
Privacy Compliance Scanner by Enzuzo
Ranked #14 for today
Privacy Compliance Scanner by Enzuzo
Data privacy compliance, made easy
Free
Enzuzo's privacy compliance scanner checks your website to see if it is compliant with the latest privacy laws like GDPR, PIPEDA and CPRA. Fix any issues in minutes! 🔍 Scan your website URL, get a score, take action and share it on Twitter!
Launched in
Privacy
Legal
Data
by
Privacy Compliance Scanner by Enzuzo
About this launch
Privacy Compliance Scanner by Enzuzo
Data privacy compliance, made easy.
1
review
82
followers
Privacy Compliance Scanner by Enzuzo by
Privacy Compliance Scanner by Enzuzo
was hunted by
Paige Harris
in
Privacy
,
Legal
,
Data
. Made by
Paige Harris
and
Mate Prgin
. Featured on April 27th, 2023.
Privacy Compliance Scanner by Enzuzo
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Privacy Compliance Scanner by Enzuzo's first launch.
Upvotes
68
Comments
3
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#95
