Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Privacy Compliance Scanner by Enzuzo
Privacy Compliance Scanner by Enzuzo
Ranked #14 for today

Privacy Compliance Scanner by Enzuzo

Data privacy compliance, made easy

Free
Embed
Enzuzo's privacy compliance scanner checks your website to see if it is compliant with the latest privacy laws like GDPR, PIPEDA and CPRA. Fix any issues in minutes! 🔍 Scan your website URL, get a score, take action and share it on Twitter!
Launched in
Privacy
Legal
Data
 by
Privacy Compliance Scanner by Enzuzo
Secureframe
Ad
Get SOC 2 compliant in weeks, not months
About this launch
Privacy Compliance Scanner by Enzuzo
Privacy Compliance Scanner by EnzuzoData privacy compliance, made easy.
1review
82
followers
Privacy Compliance Scanner by Enzuzo by
Privacy Compliance Scanner by Enzuzo
was hunted by
Paige Harris
in Privacy, Legal, Data. Made by
Paige Harris
and
Mate Prgin
. Featured on April 27th, 2023.
Privacy Compliance Scanner by Enzuzo
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Privacy Compliance Scanner by Enzuzo's first launch.
Upvotes
68
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#95