PRISM by Block Convey
Monitor models, explain decisions, & future-proof models.
Built for AI startups and developers who move fast — PRISM is your open, plug-and-play layer for model audits, bias checks, and explainability reports. Ship models you can trust — with compliance, fairness, and transparency baked in from day one.
Free
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
About this launch
PRISM by Block Convey
Monitor models, explain decisions, & future-proof models.
PRISM by Block Convey
