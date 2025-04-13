Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. PRISM by Block Convey
PRISM by Block Convey

PRISM by Block Convey

Monitor models, explain decisions, & future-proof models.
Built for AI startups and developers who move fast — PRISM is your open, plug-and-play layer for model audits, bias checks, and explainability reports. Ship models you can trust — with compliance, fairness, and transparency baked in from day one.
Free
Launch tags:
SaaSArtificial IntelligenceData & Analytics

Meet the team

PRISM by Block Convey gallery image
PRISM by Block Convey gallery image
PRISM by Block Convey gallery image
PRISM by Block Convey gallery image
PRISM by Block Convey gallery image
PRISM by Block Convey gallery image

Built with

About this launch
PRISM by Block Convey
PRISM by Block Convey
Monitor models, explain decisions, & future-proof models.
87
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
PRISM by Block Convey by
PRISM by Block Convey
was hunted by
Arun Prasad
in SaaS, Artificial Intelligence, Data & Analytics. Made by
Arun Prasad
,
Adithyah Nair
,
Kritin Madhavan
,
Pavithran Sivakumar
,
Suryansh Tiwari
and
Tim Adamson
. Featured on April 14th, 2025.
PRISM by Block Convey
is not rated yet. This is PRISM by Block Convey's first launch.