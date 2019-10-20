Deals
Prism
Prism
Visual bookmarks
Productivity
Tech
#4 Product of the Day
Today
Found a site you love? Save it to Prism!
Bookmark your favorite sites and browse them using up-to-date screenshots, so you never lose what you love online.
Share boards with friends, or invite people to Prism to see their favorite bookmarks.
an hour ago
Discussion
Anna Louise Western
Maker
Hey everyone! I'm super excited to be sharing Prism on Product Hunt! I hope you give it a try and upvote if you like it!
8 hours ago
Mike Dane
really like the landing page. Congrats on the launch !
38 minutes ago
