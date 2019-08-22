Discussion
Hunter
James Dyson
As a marketer and founder, your swipe file is one of your most important assets in your library of tools to help you quickly get inspired when building new marketing campaigns. With my own ever-expanding swipe file, I am always looking for better ways to manage this mix of screenshots, videos, email swipes and more. I was previously a fan of Realmac's Ember, but after this product was discontinued a few years back it has been hard to find a solid alternative which provided the easy interface for managing my swipes library. I've been testing Eagle now for a over a month and it has worked seamlessly to provide easy navigation of my design/swipes library. It includes browser addons for saving webpages, as well as an easy to use drag and drop interface for importing existing imagery and swipes. I particularly appreciate the ability to organise files into folders and sub-folders, and then filter by many different variables including colour, tag, notes and more. There's a 30 day trial so I'd recommend anyone looking for a great tool to manage their design library or swipe file library give this a try...
Nice pitch! It's really cool and the addition of the browsers addon makes it cooler. Good luck! :)
Sounds like a pretty dope tool! Best of luck! :)
Definitely one of the best apps to control assets. The only downside is the support. Recently I sent one email for the support team asking for something and it took them 17 days to answer. Anyway I still recommend it.