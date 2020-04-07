Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Printsnap
Printsnap
Disposable camera plugin for Snap — mail photos to your door
Photography
Snapchat
Printsnap is a plugin for Snapchat that lets you instantly get your photos mailed to you or a friend — like a disposable camera in your pocket! Just send the Snap to 'My Printsnap Story'. Prints are just a dollar each and ship everywhere in the US.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send