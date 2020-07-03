Deals
Prime Video Watch Party
Prime Video Watch Party
Stream TV & movies with friends
Amazon
Video Streaming
+ 1
A fun new way to enjoy your favorite shows with your favorite people, wherever you are. With Watch Parties, you can chat with up to 100 friends while you watch movies and TV shows online together.
an hour ago
Amazon Prime Video introduces 'Watch Party,' a social co-viewing experience included with Prime
Amazon Prime Video is beginning to roll out a co-viewing feature to Amazon Prime members in the U.S., the company announced today. The "Watch Party" feature, which is included at no extra cost with a Prime membership, allows participants to watch video content together at the same time ...
Chris Messina
Hunter
So will Netflix launch their own official launch party experience?
