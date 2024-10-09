  • Subscribe
    Create embeddable pricing tables in minutes

    Free
    Create professional pricing tables in seconds. Experiment with different pricing plans quickly, add slider-based price calculation, comparison tables, and more—all 100% free to use.
    Launched in
    Sales
    Marketing
    No-Code
     by
    Pricing Table Builder
    was hunted by
    Danny Chu
    in Sales, Marketing, No-Code. Made by
    Danny Chu
    ,
    Shivansh Mehendiratta
    ,
    Goutham
    and
    Andrew Pierno
    Featured on October 13th, 2024.
