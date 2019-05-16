Log InSign up
Pricing Page Teardown from ProfitWell

Data and banter behind the best (and worst) pricing pages

Pricing Page Teardown joins ProfitWell's CEO Patrick Campbell and Price Intelligently's GM Peter Zotto in tearding down pricing strategies from Netflix and Pornhub to Salesforce and Shopify using data collected from thousands of customers.
Helpful
  • Vinish Garg
    Vinish GargCo-founder @mystippi @ContentHug
    Pros: 

    Reading PI/PW ever since.... research-based posts and it explains how each variable gets so important in conversions, churn, growth.

    Cons: 

    No real cons.

    Patrick is warm and friendly in 1-1 emails if a follow-up is required. A+++ on all counts.

    Vinish Garg has used this product for one year.
    Comments (1)
Hiten ShahHunterPro@hnshah · Crazy Egg, Product Habits & FYI
Wow! ProfitWell is already on Season 5 of their pricing page teardowns. These are must-watch episodes if you're building products.
Patrick CampbellMaker@patticus · CEO, ProfitWell
@hnshah thanks for sharing H-money!
