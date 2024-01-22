Products
Pricing Page Generator
Beautiful pricing pages for Shadcn UI or React/TailwindCSS
Make beautiful Shadcn pricing pages & get the code. Instantly get the code for Shadcn UI, Shipixen, Radix UI or plain React/TailwindCSS. Responsive & Dark mode included.
by
Shipixen
About this launch
Shipixen
Create a blog & landing page in minutes
Pricing Page Generator by
Shipixen
was hunted by
Dan Mindru
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Web Design
. Made by
Dan Mindru
. Featured on January 26th, 2024.
Shipixen
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on November 20th, 2023.
