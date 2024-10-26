Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Pricing Maker
Pricing Maker
AI Pricing Generator for your Product or SaaS
Visit
Upvote 37
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
PricingMaker provides free AI-driven pricing strategies for your business. Generate optimal product prices and pricing plans for your business using real-time market data, tailored to your business needs for maximized profitability.
Launched in
Marketing
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Pricing Maker
About this launch
Pricing Maker
AI Pricing Generator for your Product or SaaS
0
reviews
37
followers
Follow for updates
Pricing Maker by
Pricing Maker
was hunted by
eliohead
in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
eliohead
. Featured on October 27th, 2024.
Pricing Maker
is not rated yet. This is Pricing Maker's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report