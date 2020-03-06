Price Drop Protection by Carry

Discussion
Kashish Gupta
Maker
Hey all, thanks for checking us out! 🎉 It’s no secret that airlines are constantly changing flight prices, but luckily they have 24 hour free cancellation. Carry uses that to your advantage 👉 Price Drop Protection gets you a refund if there’s a price drop on a flight you’ve already booked How it works ✈ Book a flight with any airline 📉 We’ll monitor price drops for 24 hours 💰 You’ll get rebooked on the lowest fare
Huge fan of Carry! Booked my flight recently to NY and was a breeze. One click booking with all my info including KTN and I was ticketed in a minute. Integrating into Google Flights is game changing — I refuse to use other search engines bc they are way slower. Carry speeds me up even more since I don’t have to deal with airline forms :)
Wow, great idea! Are the reservations booked directly with the airline? Do I still get the points?
Maker
@michael_n Reservations are booked directly with airlines so you still get the miles as usual! Carry will even remember your mileage numbers for you. And, Carry is a travel merchant so you still earn the travel points multipliers on your favorite credit cards :)
I realized the book button displayed at the top is draggable. I also had no idea what this product does. It just tells me to "Add to Chrome."
Really enjoy using Carry when travelling. Corporate travel can be such a hassle and with 1 click booking I'm good to go. They're watching out for the user and helping monitor price drops on your behalf which is super efficient. Would recommend!