Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Agata Czapla
Maker
Hey PH! 👋 My name is Agata and I am one of the makers of Prezcall. We’ve started this project during pandemic when we got signals from several companies that they have very difficult sales because they can't meet customers. The meetings turned into phone conversations and words were often not enough to explain the concept of the brand. And almost nobody wanted to arrange video calls at the first contact. So we created a tool that will be a bridge between phone call and video call. For those who sell via phone calling and still want to show their presentations or documents. For those whose customers are not very tech-savvy, and do not want to log in or register on different platforms. And here a simple link that can be dictated is enough. And that's it :) How it works? 1. You upload your presentation in our dashboard. 2. While having a call with a prospect or customer, you may say that "It will be easier when I show you!" and give them a link and unique PIN by which they will be online. No login, no registration. Just the link and PIN. 3. You are showing the presentation and the user sees exactly what you do. You control the presentation. He doesn't have any buttons so you are always on the same page. 5. You can integrate it with your CRM system and track all opening, sharings, etc. If it sounds like something that could help your business, try it, we offer 14 days of free trial.
Upvote (1)Share
@akka_fran_kebne ha! thank you! Hope it will be useful for you, too!
Simple and really useful! Perfect!
Upvote (1)Share
@krystian_jarmoszka thanks for such a nice comment!
Great idea! I’ve even seen similar product! Looking forward to testing this tool 😊
@natalia_szaraniec thank you! We offer 14-day free trial, so feel free to test! www.prezcall.com