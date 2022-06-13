Products
Home
Product
Prettysmart.co
Ranked #2 for today
Prettysmart.co
An AI based graphic designer and content writer
Upvote 130
50% off on paid plan
Free Options
Get a ready post, including the content and design, customized for your brand, within seconds. Paste a URL of an article and get a post of the main take-away. Use a keyword to get our AI to write a cool headline or download a ready template.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Prettysmart.co
About this launch
Prettysmart.co by
Prettysmart.co
was hunted by
Pinny Gluck
in
Design Tools
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Pinny Gluck
. Featured on June 14th, 2022.
Prettysmart.co
is not rated yet. This is Prettysmart.co's first launch.
Upvotes
130
Comments
8
Daily rank
#2
Weekly rank
#7
Report