Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Preswald
Preswald

Preswald

Make up hilarious stories about your friends 🤪
Make up hilarious stories about your friends 🤪. Give us prompts about their quirks, and let AI spin tales that’ll have you in stitches.
Free
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceBotsData & Analytics

Meet the team

Preswald gallery image
Preswald gallery image
About this launch
Preswald
Preswald
Make up hilarious stories about your friends 🤪
61
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Preswald by
Preswald
was hunted by
Amrutha Gujjar
in Artificial Intelligence, Bots, Data & Analytics. Made by
Amrutha Gujjar
. Featured on January 19th, 2025.
Preswald
is not rated yet. This is Preswald's first launch.