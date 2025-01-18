Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Preswald
Preswald
Make up hilarious stories about your friends 🤪
Visit
Upvote 61
Make up hilarious stories about your friends 🤪. Give us prompts about their quirks, and let AI spin tales that’ll have you in stitches.
Free
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Bots
•
Data & Analytics
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Preswald
Make up hilarious stories about your friends 🤪
Follow
61
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Preswald by
Preswald
was hunted by
Amrutha Gujjar
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Amrutha Gujjar
. Featured on January 19th, 2025.
Preswald
is not rated yet. This is Preswald's first launch.