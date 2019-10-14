Press Hunt 3.0

Discussion
Hey guys! 👋 Press Hunt is a categorized database of 750k journalists & podcasts. Running PR campaigns is expensive and time-consuming. It can take hundreds of hours to find the right journalists to reach out to about your new product launch or fundraising round. Finding the right journalists to pitch, then finding their current email, is the biggest kink in every PR campaign. Press Hunt aggregates millions of data points on 550k+ journalists, reporters, and media outlets, and 200k+ podcasts. Most importantly, Press Hunt includes tags and categories to help you find the most relevant journalists AND their direct email address. Since our 2.0 we’ve: 📰 Added ~200k new journalists from all over the world 🔮 Enriched our journalist dataset with more attributes, including photos & twitter bios 📻 Added over 200k podcasts to the database, complete with emails and data like hosts and # of episodes 🤖 Integrated a guided Press Hunt experience where we lead your campaign, match you with 1,000 journalists, and run outreach email campaigns for you 🎨 Drastically improved our UI to help you find new journalists to pitch and easily export their contact info 🏆 Helped hundreds of startups, enterprises, and PR agencies like Universal Music Group, Datadog, and Taskade (YC S19) run PR campaigns We’ve also brought on some new talent to the team, like Andrew Medal who hosts podcasts for Entrepreneur & Sirius XM reaching tens of millions in their network, and has written columns for and contributed to outlets like The Next Web, Forbes, and Inc for the last 6 years. He’s interviewed people like Gary Vaynerchuk, DJ Khaled, and Nipsey Hussle for his shows. Press Hunt plans start at $69/mo, but we’ve made a special 40% off forever lifetime discount code for early adopters on Product Hunt: PRODUCTHUNT. This code expires this week. 🙂 We’ll be around all day to field feedback, answer questions, and help you get started. Thanks for reading this all the way through! - Matt, Aaron, & Andrew
