Press Hunt 3.0

A database of 750k+ reporters & podcasts to feature your biz

Press Hunt is a categorized database of 750k+ journalists, reporters, media outlets, and podcasts complete with contact info like emails and phone numbers to save you hundreds of hours running PR campaigns!
Tool Of The Week: PressHunt ReviewLooking for a searchable database of journalists? Check out our PressHunt Review (https://presshunt.co/). Want to find out more free tools to help you run your business efficiently? Subscribe to our channel for more weekly Bitrix24 Tool Of The Week reviews.
13 STRUMENTI DI MARKETING GRATUITI E UTILIDopo il successone del video sui 13 siti utili, avete iniziato a chiedermi di fare altri video sui siti web utili, ma specifici in alcune categorie. (Se non avete visto il video precedente, lo trovate qui: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xO723f0c78o) Ecco quindi un video dedicato solo agli strumenti di markering!
Ross Simmonds on TwitterSome of the tools I referenced during my talk #CPRS2018: Assistant - https://t.co/kqHSGe5lnr Clara Labs - https://t.co/fQiX5DKbr5 Lumen 5 - https://t.co/Ew4xEqjtA5 Captain Growth - https://t.co/PHAQM2PKGR Press Hunt - https://t.co/81Xv2PBexb Articollo - https://t.co/0JeN9CnFbG https://t.co/Vjw8mUGcvG
Take Your Company to the Next Level With These Tech TrendsAndrew Medal, angel investor and co-founder of Press Hunt, discusses how companies can implement technology to increase overall productivity and profitability.
Matt Henderson 🚀
Matt Henderson 🚀
Maker
Pro
Hey guys! 👋 Press Hunt is a categorized database of 750k journalists & podcasts. Running PR campaigns is expensive and time-consuming. It can take hundreds of hours to find the right journalists to reach out to about your new product launch or fundraising round. Finding the right journalists to pitch, then finding their current email, is the biggest kink in every PR campaign. Press Hunt aggregates millions of data points on 550k+ journalists, reporters, and media outlets, and 200k+ podcasts. Most importantly, Press Hunt includes tags and categories to help you find the most relevant journalists AND their direct email address. Since our 2.0 we’ve: 📰 Added ~200k new journalists from all over the world 🔮 Enriched our journalist dataset with more attributes, including photos & twitter bios 📻 Added over 200k podcasts to the database, complete with emails and data like hosts and # of episodes 🤖 Integrated a guided Press Hunt experience where we lead your campaign, match you with 1,000 journalists, and run outreach email campaigns for you 🎨 Drastically improved our UI to help you find new journalists to pitch and easily export their contact info 🏆 Helped hundreds of startups, enterprises, and PR agencies like Universal Music Group, Datadog, and Taskade (YC S19) run PR campaigns We’ve also brought on some new talent to the team, like Andrew Medal who hosts podcasts for Entrepreneur & Sirius XM reaching tens of millions in their network, and has written columns for and contributed to outlets like The Next Web, Forbes, and Inc for the last 6 years. He’s interviewed people like Gary Vaynerchuk, DJ Khaled, and Nipsey Hussle for his shows. Press Hunt plans start at $69/mo, but we’ve made a special 40% off forever lifetime discount code for early adopters on Product Hunt: PRODUCTHUNT. This code expires this week. 🙂 We’ll be around all day to field feedback, answer questions, and help you get started. Thanks for reading this all the way through! - Matt, Aaron, & Andrew
